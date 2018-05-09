 Ekiti primary: PDP reacts to Olusola’s victory, reveals what to expect during guber election — Nigeria Today
Ekiti primary: PDP reacts to Olusola’s victory, reveals what to expect during guber election

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the peaceful conduct of its governorship primary in Ekiti State. DAILY POST reports that Prof. Kolapo Olusola, deputy governor of Ekiti State had emerged as PDP’s governorship candidate. Olusola polled 1,191 votes to beat former party spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who polled 770 votes. Reacting to Olusola’s […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

