Ekiti: Prof. Olusola Beats Adeyeye, Olujimi to Emerge PDP Guber Candidate — Nigeria Today

Ekiti: Prof. Olusola Beats Adeyeye, Olujimi to Emerge PDP Guber Candidate

Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the July 14 governorship election.

Olusola was the anointed candidate of Governor Ayodele Fayose.

He polled 1,191 to defeat a former Minister of State for Works , Prince Dayo Adeyeye, in the keenly contested primary .

Adeyeye, who is also a former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP Caretaker Committee, scored 770. Seven votes were voided.

No fewer than 1, 968 delegates were accredited for voting. Voting commenced at 2: 10 pm under a tight security.

Journalists and others were screened by fierce-looking policemen stationed at the gates.

Sen. Abiodun Olujimi, who earlier had stepped down Adeyeye. She, however, commended the chairman of the election committee and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa , for bringing experience to bear on the primary.

She said, “The process is well arranged; you know Governor Okowa is a veteran. We are pleased that there is a very wide opportunity for transparency. We will be pleased with the result because we have done our best.

Giving reasons for stepping down for Adeyeye, she said , “ We had a party where we didn ’t have a voice, where everything was lorded over us.

“We needed to take the party back to the people and the only way we can do this is not to have an anointed candidate.”

Asked if she would support the “ anointed” if he wins , she replied , “ If the anointed wins , I will review my situation.”

Governor Fayose commended the election’s committee for doing a good job. He also commended Adeyeye and Olujimi for their spirit of sportsmanship.

He said, “ I appreciate God and thank the committee for doing a good job. I thank Prince Adeyeye and Senator Olujimi for their courage.

“In journeys like this, there would be a divide. They are leaders of the party irrespective of what has happened before this primary.

“They should join hands with the party to win the ultimate, which is the July 14 election . I commend all the delegates for exercising their civic right.

“I will reach out to Prince Adeyeye and Senator Olujimi and personally visit them. I appeal to them in the overall interest of the party to work for our common goal.”

Fayose urged all the political parties to emulate the PDP in organising a peaceful, credible , free and fair primary.

He mocked the All Progressives Congress for not conducting a successful primary.

“They should come and learn from Governor Okowa. They can’ t even conduct an election among themselves; they will still beat themselves again.”

Okowa commended Adeyeye, who had left before the official declaration of the results , for his spirit of sportsmanship.

He said Adeyeye had told him of his acceptance of the results before leaving.

Speaking with journalists earlier, Adeyeye said he was satisfied with the conduct of the primary.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Ekiti: Prof. Olusola Beats Adeyeye, Olujimi to Emerge PDP Guber Candidate appeared first on SIGNAL.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

