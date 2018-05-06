 El-Rufai commends orderly conduct of Kaduna APC ward congresses — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

El-Rufai commends orderly conduct of Kaduna APC ward congresses

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

“There are no adverse reports from any part of the state. The reports indicate that things are going well.”

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post El-Rufai commends orderly conduct of Kaduna APC ward congresses appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.