El-Rufai speaks on fresh Kaduna killings — Nigeria Today

El-Rufai speaks on fresh Kaduna killings
The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the attack on Gwaska village in Brinin Gwari Local Government Area of the state. DAILY POST reports that 27 persons were during the weekend reportedly killed and several houses set ablaze after suspected bandits attacked the community. While condemning the incessant attack on the people of Birnin-Gwari, Governor Nasir […]
El-Rufai speaks on fresh Kaduna killings
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!