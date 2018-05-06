Elections: Strange idea of private sector funding - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Elections: Strange idea of private sector funding – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Elections: Strange idea of private sector funding
The Punch
ELECTORAL bodies in West and Southern African countries have made a passionate plea to the private sector to contribute to the funding of elections because of the increasing cost of organising them, which they say government alone can no longer …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!