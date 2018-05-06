 Elections: Strange idea of private sector funding - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Elections: Strange idea of private sector funding – The Punch

Posted on May 6, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Elections: Strange idea of private sector funding
The Punch
ELECTORAL bodies in West and Southern African countries have made a passionate plea to the private sector to contribute to the funding of elections because of the increasing cost of organising them, which they say government alone can no longer

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.