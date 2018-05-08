 Electronic Arts is taking its time with ‘Anthem,’ reveals potential launch — Nigeria Today
Electronic Arts is taking its time with ‘Anthem,’ reveals potential launch

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

Electronic Arts said it expects BioWare’s open-world online action game Anthem to launch at the tail end of the fiscal year of 2019. The game was previously pushed from a 2018 window.

