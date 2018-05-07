 Embattled KNUT Secretary general Sossion blocked from accessing offices - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Embattled KNUT Secretary general Sossion blocked from accessing offices – The Standard

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Embattled KNUT Secretary general Sossion blocked from accessing offices
The Standard
Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion adresses media after he was blocked from accessing his office in Nairobi's Mfangano Street. [Willis Awandu/Standard]. Drama erupted outside the Kenya National Union of Teachers
Sossion locked out of Knut headquarters, to file contempt caseThe Star, Kenya
Standoff as guards deny Wilson Sossion entryDaily Nation
Abdominal Pain in PregnancyKDRTV Kenya News

all 16 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.