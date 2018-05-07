Embattled KNUT Secretary general Sossion blocked from accessing offices - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Embattled KNUT Secretary general Sossion blocked from accessing offices – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Embattled KNUT Secretary general Sossion blocked from accessing offices
The Standard
Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion adresses media after he was blocked from accessing his office in Nairobi's Mfangano Street. [Willis Awandu/Standard]. Drama erupted outside the Kenya National Union of Teachers …
Sossion locked out of Knut headquarters, to file contempt case
Standoff as guards deny Wilson Sossion entry
Abdominal Pain in Pregnancy
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!