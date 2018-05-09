Emerging markets will have to act fast as US dollar rallies, says former Fed No. 2 - MarketWatch — Nigeria Today

Emerging markets will have to act fast as US dollar rallies, says former Fed No. 2 – MarketWatch
Emerging markets will have to act fast as US dollar rallies, says former Fed No. 2
MarketWatch
Former Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer on Wednesday said he was surprised by rapidity of the recent turbulence that has assailed emerging markets in the wake of the dollar's rise and climbing U.S. interest rates. “This happened a little …
