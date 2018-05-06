Emir Of Borgu Urges Traditional Rulers To Promote Peace — Nigeria Today

Emir Of Borgu Urges Traditional Rulers To Promote Peace

LEADERSHIP

Emir of Borgu Kingdom, Barrister Muhammad Sani Haliru Dantoro,”Kitoro1V” has called on traditional rulers in Nigeria to close ranks and work towards ensuring peace and harmony among their subjects. The emir who gave the charge in an interview with newsmen at the weekend in Abuja, urged the traditional rulers to unite their people and resist […]

The post Emir Of Borgu Urges Traditional Rulers To Promote Peace appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

