Emir of Katsina tells Buhari those behind killings — Nigeria Today

Emir of Katsina tells Buhari those behind killings
The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Usman, on Monday told President Muhammadu Buhari that most of the security challenges currently bedeviling Nigeria are caused by his detractors. According to a statement by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Emir spoke when the President visited him to commiserate with the Katsina […]
