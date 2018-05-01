 Emzor Reacts To BBC Documentary, Sacks Sales Rep. — Nigeria Today
Emzor Reacts To BBC Documentary, Sacks Sales Rep.

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A BBC documentary titled “Sweet Sweet Codeine” recently exposed the problem of codeine addiction amongst Nigerian youths and the drug dealers that fuel this addiction. In the documentary, a sales representative of Emzor Pharmaceuticals was caught on camera illegally selling codeine to the BBC’s undercover reporter and boasting about how the drugs that he was […]

