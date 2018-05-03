 End herdsmen killings now, if you are not their sponsor – PFN tells Nigerian govt — Nigeria Today
End herdsmen killings now, if you are not their sponsor – PFN tells Nigerian govt

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), South-South region, has accused the Federal Government of supporting the wanton killings by herdsmen in some states of the Middle-Belt. The Christian body said the Nigerian government should prove its allegation wrong by ending the spate of killings across the country in two weeks. The Vice President (South-South) of the […]

End herdsmen killings now, if you are not their sponsor – PFN tells Nigerian govt

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

