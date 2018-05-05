English Premier League table - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

English Premier League table – Vanguard
|
English Premier League table
Vanguard
English Premier League table after Saturday's 1400 GMT kick-off matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):. Man City 35 30 3 2 102 26 93 — champions. Man Utd 36 24 5 7 67 28 77. Liverpool 36 20 12 4 80 37 72. Tottenham 36 21 …
