Eniola Ajao talks about how her man copes with her relationship with Odunlade Adekola — Nigeria Today

Eniola Ajao talks about how her man copes with her relationship with Odunlade Adekola

Eniola Ajao is one of the hottest Yoruba actresses in the movie industry. She’s young, beautiful and talented. And she’s also dynamic and versatile.

With over 75 movies to her credit, the UNILAG graduate of Accounting is still hungry for roles.

In this interview, Ajao opens up on her career, relationship, and the reason people think she is dating handsome actor, Odunlade Adekola.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

Tell me about your background

Eniola Ajao is from Epe in Lagos State. My twin sister and I are the last born of the family of six. I wasn’t born with a silver spoon but we are not poor.

So, how are your parents taking your stardom?

They are very proud of me. They know I can never drag their names in the mud. They know what I can do and what I can’t do.

You look so beautiful, what’s the secret of your beauty?

Nothing too serious, it’s just my normal daily beauty routine.

Like what?

I take my bath morning and night. I won’t like to mention any product here but I use the normal (beauty) products you can get in the market.

When did you come into movies?

I joined the movie industry in 2004, but I had to stop for a while after securing admission into University of Lagos to study Accounting. After my graduation I came back fully.

Can you remember the first movie you featured in and the year?

Yes, that was in 2006 and the title of the movie is ‘Igba Aimo’ written and produced by Adesanya Adesina. That was before I joined my boss, Odunlade Adekola.

Your first movie that I watched was Eniola and it’s very interesting. Is it your own movie and is it also a true-life story?

Yes, it’s my own movie, my production but not written by me. Eniola is a true-life story but we just added some little fiction to it.

Is that the only movie you have produced?

No, I am the producer of Daramola and Erin Oni but Eniola is the last one for now. I am someone who takes my time to do things, so don’t worry, another blockbuster would soon come to rule your screen.

How have you been coping working with Odunlade Adekola?

I do call him a genius. He is a total package in this industry. He can sing; he’s a fantastic actor, a great director and producer. Just name it; my boss is a great man. Working with him has really made me to be who I am today, though the best in me is yet to come. I bless God for where I am today in the industry, through him.

Who else do you look up to in the industry aside Odunlade?

Hmmm… there’s this special feeling I have when watching Genevieve Nnaji. She is one amazing person I admire.

Have you met her one on one?

No, not yet, but I look forward to that.

Can you also act in English movies?

Yes, very well. It’s one and the same industry. So, why not?

What is that thing or role you can’t act in movies?

As I earlier said that the best is yet to come, I look forward to more challenging roles.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Eniola Ajao talks about how her man copes with her relationship with Odunlade Adekola appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

