Enugu 2019: Ukehe community endorses Ugwuanyi for second term — Nigeria Today

Enugu 2019: Ukehe community endorses Ugwuanyi for second term

Stakeholders of Ukehe community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, Saturday, unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office. The leaders of the politically endowed community, comprising the former Governor of old Enugu State, His Excellency, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; former Deputy […]

Enugu 2019: Ukehe community endorses Ugwuanyi for second term

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

