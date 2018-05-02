Enugu police nab fraud suspects, recover fake currencies — Nigeria Today

Enugu police nab fraud suspects, recover fake currencies

The Police Command in Enugu State on Wednesday, said it had arrested suspected fraudsters who specialised in swindling Enugu residents of money and other valuables. The police also said that it recovered fake currencies of some foreign countries, some juju (black magic) box and other suspected shrine materials from the suspects. SP Ebere Amaraizu, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, adding that were from Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun.

