Enugu, Suleja, Zaria,‎ Bida new transformers now installed – TCN — Nigeria Today

Enugu, Suleja, Zaria,‎ Bida new transformers now installed – TCN

In line with the Federal Government’s policy on incremental power, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that within last week it has completed the installation of five new power transformers in Enugu, Bida, Zaria and Suleja sub-stations.

The newly installed Transformer includes a 60MVA transformer at Bida Substation, another 60MVA in Suleija Substation both in Niger State, 2X60MVA at New Haven Substation in Enugu State and 60MVA in Zaria Substation in Kaduna State. TCN has within the period also completed the upgrading of a 45MVA power transformer to 60MVA in Suleja Substation, Niger State.

Ndidi Mbah, general manager public affairs in the TCN, confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday that the transformers had been energised and supplying the various communities where they are located.

“They add to the several transformers, substations and lines completed across the country either by TCN in-house engineers or by contractors that are ready for official commissioning by the minister of power works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola.”

Ndidi Mbah in the statement said with the additional power transformers in TCN’s substations, power supply rationing recently experienced by customers of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company around Odogunyon and Ikorodu as well as customers of Enugu Distribution Company around Enugu, Nkanu will and Aninri will be a thing of the past as these areas will experience improved power supply.

Also, electricity supply to customers of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company around Suleja, Zaria and Bida will also experience improved power supply.

The Statement further solicited the understanding of the people of Kaduna as the re-conducting of the Mando to Power Station 132kV transmission line is affecting power supply to some parts of Kaduna. TCN engineers however work only on Saturdays and Sundays between 8am to 5pm to reduce the impact on electricity consumers. Work on the transmission line is now 90% complete.

TCN reiterated that re-conducting is necessary to enable it supply enough power to the new 2X60MVA power transformers which are at their final stage of installation at Power Station Transmission Substation in Kaduna. With the installation of the 2X60MVA transformers, the capacity of Kaduna Power Station Substation, which is currently 120MVA, will increase to 240MVA.

The company further noted that although the Nigerian Electricity Industry (NESI) is still facing liquidity problem, the only way its Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Program can give maximum benefit to the nation, is if a commensurate investment is done on the various distribution networks nationwide.

This is because poorly maintained distribution network is currently destroying transmission equipment on a daily basis. The lack of investment in distribution network is more problematic anytime there is heavy rainfall.

TCN is aware of the various locations where it still has constraints but this is being addressed with the various installations under the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Program. TCN looks forward to working in harmony with other sector players to ensure Nigerians derive maximum benefit from these investments in its network.

