Enyimba beat Djoliba in CAF Confederation Cup group opener - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Enyimba beat Djoliba in CAF Confederation Cup group opener – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Enyimba beat Djoliba in CAF Confederation Cup group opener
Pulse Nigeria
Nigerian Professional Football League(NPFL) side Enyimba International defeated Malian side Djoliba 2-0 in their 2018 CAF Confederation Cup group stage opener. Enyimba are the only NPFL side in the CAF competitions and had their NPFL game against Akwa …
Caf Confederation Cup Group C Review: Enyimba and Williamsville off to a winning start
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!