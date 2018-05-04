Enyimba brace for Djoliba de Bamako clash - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Enyimba brace for Djoliba de Bamako clash – Daily Trust
Nigeria's surviving club in this year's CAF Confederation Cup and former African champions, Enyimba FC will begin their quest to win the second tier competition when they host Malian giants, Djoliba AC de Bamako tomorrow at the UJ Esuene stadium …
