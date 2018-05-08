 EPL: Chelsea heads for PSG's Cavani as they prepare to sell Morata - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
EPL: Chelsea heads for PSG’s Cavani as they prepare to sell Morata – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Sports


Daily Post Nigeria

EPL: Chelsea heads for PSG's Cavani as they prepare to sell Morata
Chelsea are eyeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain star, Edinson Cavani if they eventually sell striker, Alvaro Morata to Juventus this summer. Tuttosport reports that there is no deal in place between the Blues and Juve for Morata, but the Premier
