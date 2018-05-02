EPL: Kanu to be guest at Wenger’s last game at Emirates Stadium — Nigeria Today

EPL: Kanu to be guest at Wenger’s last game at Emirates Stadium

Nigeria’s legend, Nwankwo Kanu, is among former Arsenal players who will attend Arsene Wenger’s last English Premier League (EPL) home game in charge of the Gunners against Burnley on Sunday. The North London club, according to reports on its website, have written to all their former players who have made 100-plus league appearances for the club to grace the game at the Emirates Stadium. Kanu, who joined Arsenal from Inter Milan in 1999 made 119 league appearances for the club and hit the back of the net 37 times.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

