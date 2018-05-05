ERO condemns disruption of APC guber primary — Nigeria Today

ERO condemns disruption of APC guber primary

The Ekiti Rebirth Organisation (ERO), the campaign arm of All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, has condemned the disruption of the party’s governorship primary by thugs allegedly loyal to one of the aspirants.

ERO says ‘it represents the highest level of desperation in anybody’s quest for political office’.

“When they said they were going to cripple the state, we did not know what they meant was to attempt to forcefully hijack the ticket.

“ Now that we know better, we assure they will meet stiff resistance from our people,” Gboyega Adeoye, ERO spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the gubernatorial primary was going on smoothly, with the delegates already casting their votes before the thugs smashed some ballot boxes.

This, according to him, led to the disruption of the process.

The pandemonium that ensued snowballed into serious fracas that caused delegates scampering for safety and an abrupt seizure in the voting process.(NAN)

