Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – Can ETH/USD Break This? — Nigeria Today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – Can ETH/USD Break This?

Key Highlights

ETH price started an upside move and recovered above the $640 resistance against the US Dollar.

There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance at $674 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

A break above the $674 and trend line hurdle could push the price back in a bullish zone.

Ethereum price jumped back against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETH/USD now has to break a major hurdle at $672-674 to gain upside momentum in the near term.

Ethereum Price Barrier

After a sharp downside move, ETH price formed support near $610 against the US Dollar. The price started an upside move and recovered above the $620 and $640 resistance levels. It also succeeded in clearing the 50% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $700 swing high to $585 swing low. The upside recovery was positive as the price also moved above the $660 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

However, there is a crucial barrier just above the $670 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance at $674 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. At the moment, the price is trading near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $700 swing high to $585 swing low. Thus, a break above the trend line and $674 is needed for more gains in the near term. The next stop for buyers in the mentioned case may be around the $700 level.

Looking at the chart, the current price action is positive above the 100 hourly SMA and $660. Having said that, the price is clearly struggling to break the $674 resistance. If it continues to struggle, there could be a downside reaction back towards the $660 and $640 support levels.

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slightly placed in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI is now back above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $660

Major Resistance Level – $674

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – Can ETH/USD Break This? appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

