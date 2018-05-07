 Ethiopia pardons 3591 prisoners - Premium Times — Nigeria Today
Ethiopia pardons 3591 prisoners – Premium Times

Premium Times

Ethiopia's northern Amhara regional state on Monday said 3,591 prisoners were pardoned as part of the government's reform plan. The Justice Bureau of Amhara regional state, however, said those pardoned did not include inmates convicted for rape, human

