 Ethiopia to take a stake in Sudan's main sea gateway port - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ethiopia to take a stake in Sudan’s main sea gateway port – Reuters

Posted on May 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Independent

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ethiopia to take a stake in Sudan's main sea gateway port
Reuters
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia and Sudan have agreed on a deal allowing the Horn of Africa nation to take a stake in Sudan's largest sea gateway port of Port Sudan, officials said on Thursday. Several countries including wealthy Gulf states have
Bashir closes 13 Sudanese diplomatic missions – reportNews24

all 26 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.