Ethiopian Airlines to purchase 10 new aircrafts — Nigeria Today

Ethiopian Airlines to purchase 10 new aircrafts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Africa’s fast growing carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has signed a purchase agreement with Bombardier for 10 new Q400 aircrafts.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft said on April 27 that the value of the transaction is worth US$332 million.

“The Bombardier turboprops continue to deliver unmatched performance to our operators, and we are proud that the flag carrier of Ethiopia is once again recognizing its tremendous value by increasing its fleet of Q400 aircraft,” said Fred Cromer, President, and Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

“The market trend for high performing and larger turboprops is intensifying, and this fifth reorder is a great example of the Q400 turboprop success story and the value it creates for clients around the world.”

Designed as a modern, 21st-century turboprop, the Q400 aircraft is the most recent development in the Q Series family of aircraft.

Currently, Ethiopian Airlines has more than 100 aircrafts, flying to various destinations globally.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post Ethiopian Airlines to purchase 10 new aircrafts appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

