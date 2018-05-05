 Ethiopian Airlines wins 2018 Outstanding Food Services Award - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ethiopian Airlines wins 2018 Outstanding Food Services Award – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ethiopian Airlines wins 2018 Outstanding Food Services Award
The Nation Newspaper
Ethiopian Airlines, the largest aviation group in Africa and Skytrax certified four star Global Airline, has won the 2018 Africa's Outstanding Food Services by a Carrier Award as voted by Pax International readers at a ceremony held at the Radisson Blu

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.