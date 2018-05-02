Ethiopian Journalist Undeterred by Threats to Press Freedom - Voice of America — Nigeria Today

Ethiopian Journalist Undeterred by Threats to Press Freedom – Voice of America
|
Voice of America
|
Ethiopian Journalist Undeterred by Threats to Press Freedom
Voice of America
Ethiopian authorities have arrested journalist Eskinder Nega nine times on charges that include treason, terrorism, and genocide. But Nega tells VOA the abuse won't stop him from writing critically about the government. “Without freedom of expression …
Ethiopian State of Emergency Must End, Says Journalist Freed From Jail
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!