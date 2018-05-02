Etihad Airways Pares Back Its Ambitions After Period Of Turbulence And Losses - Forbes — Nigeria Today

Etihad Airways Pares Back Its Ambitions After Period Of Turbulence And Losses – Forbes
Forbes
Etihad Airways Pares Back Its Ambitions After Period Of Turbulence And Losses
Etihad Airways – the Abu Dhabi-based airline which, alongside its Gulf rivals Emirates and Qatar Airways, has helped to transform the international aviation industry – says it is adopting a more cautious strategic approach, after coming through a …
