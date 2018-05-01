Europa League: Iwobi gets fitness test today — Nigeria Today

Europa League: Iwobi gets fitness test today

Arsenal striker, Alex Iwobi will find out today, if he will be fit for the Gunners Europa League semi-final clash against Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

Iwobi picked up an injury in last Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford and according to Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger he is a major doubt for the crucial game in the Spanish Capital, unless of course medical reports state otherwise.

The Super Eagles striker who is eying a place in Gernot Rohr team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup was on the field all 90 mintutes, at a point he was down on the pitch needing medical attention.

“Ospina has a rib problem and Alex Iwobi has a hamstring problem.

“We’ll see how everyone recovers because Thursday will come around very quickly,” said Wenger.

“But we will have to monitor them. We will know more on Tuesday today.”

