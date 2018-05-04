European stock markets rise at open — Nigeria Today

European stock markets rise at open

European stock markets rose at the open on Friday awaiting key US jobs data, while British Airways-parent IAG shot to the top of the London stock market on soaring profits.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.4 percent to 7,529.41 points compared with Thursday’s close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 gained 0.4 percent to 12,733.19 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.1 percent to 5,495.71.

IAG shares jumped 3.3 percent to 661.4 pence, after the owner also of Spanish carrier Iberia reported a 75-percent jump in operating profits for the first quarter.

“Operating profit for the period was 280 million euros ($335 million), an increase of 120 million euros versus last year and comfortably ahead of consensus forecasts,” noted Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com trading group.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

