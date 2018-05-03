 Even morons know Buhari is a failure – Obasanjo — Nigeria Today
Even morons know Buhari is a failure – Obasanjo

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

President Olusegun Obasanjo in what can be viewed as another swipe at current President Buhari has stated that even a moron wouldn’t call the President’s tenure a success. The former President who has been very vocal about his disappointment in Buhari stated this in a statement prepared by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi. He also took […]

