'Everyone wants to beat the champions' – Sane predicts tough season for Man City - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

‘Everyone wants to beat the champions’ – Sane predicts tough season for Man City – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
'Everyone wants to beat the champions' – Sane predicts tough season for Man City
Goal.com
Domestically, the Germany international is forecasting a more difficult challenge, but he still holds out hope his side can succeed in Europe. Manchester City star Leroy Sane believes that defending the Premier League crown that his side have won this …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!