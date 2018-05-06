Everything Neil Warnock said after guiding Cardiff City into the Premier League - WalesOnline — Nigeria Today

Everything Neil Warnock said after guiding Cardiff City into the Premier League – WalesOnline
|
WalesOnline
|
Everything Neil Warnock said after guiding Cardiff City into the Premier League
WalesOnline
Cardiff City will be playing Premier League football next season, despite being held to a 0-0 draw at home to Reading. Fulham's defeat to Birmingham City at St Andrew's ensured the Bluebirds finished in second place in the Championship and secured …
Cardiff City promoted to Premier League
Fulham forced to settle for play-off place after 23-game unbeaten run is halted by Birmingham
'Relentless' Garry Monk reveals his Birmingham City masterplan after safety is secured
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!