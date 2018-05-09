Everything we know about Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ — Nigeria Today

Everything we know about Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Quentin Tarantino’s ninth feature film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, uses the infamous 1969 Manson murders as a backdrop to tell a story set in bohemian Los Angeles. Here’s everything we know so far.

The post Everything we know about Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

