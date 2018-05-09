 Everything we know about Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Everything we know about Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Quentin Tarantino’s ninth feature film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, uses the infamous 1969 Manson murders as a backdrop to tell a story set in bohemian Los Angeles. Here’s everything we know so far.

The post Everything we know about Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.