EWATA: Nigeria losing out on global cargo transportation - The Punch — Nigeria Today

EWATA: Nigeria losing out on global cargo transportation – The Punch
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
EWATA: Nigeria losing out on global cargo transportation
The Punch
The fact that Nigeria is not a member of the Europe West African Trade Agreement is costing her huge revenue in global shipping and cargo transportation, it has been learnt. EWATA is an economic partnership agreement initiated by the European Union to …
Critical Analysis Of The AU CFTA
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!