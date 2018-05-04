 Ex BBNaija Housemate, Tobi Gets A Verified Instagram Account — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ex BBNaija Housemate, Tobi Gets A Verified Instagram Account

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tobi is the housemate with the second highest followers on instagram (first is miracle) but the first to get verified! Tobi became the first Head of House at the just concluded Big Brother Naija 20018, He got the 3rd position after sliding down Alex. Tobi Bakre Is a Creative Artist who “mainly works with mixed […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Ex BBNaija Housemate, Tobi Gets A Verified Instagram Account appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.