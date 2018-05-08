Ex-beauty queen, Josephine Igoche is dead — Nigeria Today

Ex-beauty queen, Josephine Igoche is dead
An ex-Nigerian beauty queen and former miss Ambassador for Peace, Josephine Igoche is dead. The young model passed away on Monday in Kaduna after a brief illness. A brother of the deceased, Peter Enenche Igoche, confirmed the news of her demise in a Facebook post saying: “It will be very difficult to accept the reality […]
Ex-beauty queen, Josephine Igoche is dead
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!