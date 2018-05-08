 Ex-beauty queen, Josephine Igoche is dead — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ex-beauty queen, Josephine Igoche is dead

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

An ex-Nigerian beauty queen and former miss Ambassador for Peace, Josephine Igoche is dead. The young model passed away on Monday in Kaduna after a brief illness. A brother of the deceased, Peter Enenche Igoche, confirmed the news of her demise in a Facebook post saying: “It will be very difficult to accept the reality […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ex-beauty queen, Josephine Igoche is dead

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.