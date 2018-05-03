Ex-footballer Ferdinand refused pro boxing licence - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Ex-footballer Ferdinand refused pro boxing licence – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ex-footballer Ferdinand refused pro boxing licence
Vanguard
Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand said Thursday he was “disappointed” after being refused a professional licence by British boxing authorities. Rio Ferdinand. Ferdinand, coached by former WBC super-middleweight champion Richie …
Rio Ferdinand reveals reason why he's hanging up his boxing gloves without having a single professional fight
Rio Ferdinand quits boxing challenge after failing to get a licence
Rio Ferdinand's boxing dreams dashed
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!