Ex-King’s College principal becomes Asiwaju of Idoani — Nigeria Today

Ex-King’s College principal becomes Asiwaju of Idoani

It was a moment of

celebration as the immediate

past Director/Principal of

King’s College, Lagos, Otunba

Dele Olapeju, was installed

as the new Asiwaju of Idoani

Kingdom by Oba Olufemi

Olutoye, the Oluwatomiloye

I, recently.

The ceremony, which

took place at the palace of

Oluwatomiloye I, attracted

dignitaries from all walks of

life.

Otunba Olapeju, a retired

principal and director in

the Federal Ministry of

Education, was installed

as the new Asiwaju of the

kingdom after painstaking

consultations and thorough

appraisal of his achievements

and contributions to the

development of the kingdom

and Nigeria in general.

Conferring the title on

him, Oba Olutoye, a retired

Major-General, who was

overwhelmed by the crowd

that witnessed the event, said

the turn up of people is a great

testimony and acceptance of

Olapeju as the new Asiwaju of

Idoani Kingdom.

According to the Oba, many

Idoanis are not interested

in taking titles because

of negative perceptions,

disclosing that he had vowed

not to do anything that would

run contrary to the will of God

while holding the Obaship

position.

“As you are aware, prior to

my ascension to the throne

three years ago, there were

lots of vacancies in the

traditional and honourary

chieftaincy titles. A lot of our

citizens were either skeptical

of what it takes to be a chief or

scared of the ominous façade

perceived to be associated

with the assumption of office

or otherwise.

“I make bold to say that the

ceremony that has just taken

place inside the palace was

devoid of any fetish practice.

Since I assumed office, I

have maintained a regime

of chieftaincy installations

that is holy and acceptable to

God, my Creator; and I have

sworn to sustain the purity

and spiritual cleanliness of the

process,” he said.

Oba Olutoye traced the

major challenges of the town’s

development to leadership,

even when Idoani has

produced many personalities

in various positions across the

country and the globe.

According to him, despite

By Maduako Eleweke

the avalanche of manpower

in the town, its development

is still very low, given that

he has looked cursorily for a

round peg in a round hole to

lead the town’s development

and found such in the person

of the new Asiwaju.

“Apart from his wide

experience in public service, he

has demonstrated exemplary

leadership, patriotism and

unquenchable passion for

the development of his birth

place. Today, indeed, marks

the beginning of a new phase.

“I am fully persuaded that

this investiture will bring

good things to Idoani now

and in the nearest future.

I therefore congratulate

him and his family on this

worthy appointment. I am

willing to support him and

his entire team towards the

achievement of the ultimate

goal of developing our town,”

he stated.

In his welcome speech, the

Secretary of Alani-in-Council,

High Chief Olugbenga

Ajannah, said the turn up

of personalities was an

indication that the choice of

Dele Olapeju as the Asiwaju of

Idoani Kingdom was rightly

made.

According to him, the

installation is historic because

it was a day set aside for the

installation of one of the

illustrious sons of the town

who has made the kingdom

proud and has done much for

its development.

“The nomenclature, Asiwaju

has a different meaning and

appeal when it is rendered in

the native language. However,

the near equivalent to it in

English is ‘Front Runner’ and

in Latin it is Primus Interpares,

meaning ‘First among equals.’

“In the history of Idoani, our

first son who was installed

Asiwaju was the late Timothy

Oguntuase Akinbode, who

was honoured with the title

by our late Oba Aderemi

Atewogboye II, the Atobatele

of Idoani.

“Since the coronation of our

present Oba, there has been an

unprecedented increase in the to God be the Glory,” Ajannah

said.

In his acceptance speech,

Otunba Olapeju gave thanks to

God for the installation as the

Asiwaju of Idoani, saying he has

been faithful to him.

“I am proud to be a true son of

Idoani. I am proud to belong to a

town whose unity is in diversity.

“My installation today is a

historic turning of the sod of the

commencement of my trimester.

It is a call to service and service

I will give. The title itself poses

a great challenge but gives a

disposition in service delivery. I

do not believe in piling up titles,

but in rendering service and if

in doing so the nomenclature of

front running is ascribed, so be it!

I believe this is a divine agenda

for a purposeful and visionary

leadership. I want to appreciate

our monarch, Oba Olufemi

Olutoye, for finding me worthy

of such honour. I publicly pledge

that I will be true to the call to

service,” he said.

Olapeju said he is happy to

move down to his home town

after retirement from the federal

civil service, a situation which

he described as a bold step.

“My call was to move home

and make a difference in the

lives of the citizenry. I have

had many persuasions to

delve into partisan politics. My

pedigree right from my days

in the University of Ife where I

graduated and was honoured

with the rare privilege of life

membership would have

betrayed my interest to join

partisan politics; and this is why I

am publicly declaring my interest

in politics, and it is expressed

in the fact that henceforth,

I have enrolled myself as a

permanent member of Idoani

Development Party of Nigeria,

IDPN, with headquarters in

Idoani, Ondo State. This party

has an irrevocable alliance with

another party of equal vision

and mission, which is Irekari

Development Party of Nigeria,

IRDPN,” he added.

According to him, his party

will promote, project and protect

the interests of the land and

from where he will continue to

form alliances with like minds,

philanthropists and captains

of industries towards the

development and achievement

of this laudable vision.

