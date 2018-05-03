Ex-King’s College principal becomes Asiwaju of Idoani — Nigeria Today

Ex-King’s College principal becomes Asiwaju of Idoani
It was a moment of
celebration as the immediate
past Director/Principal of
King’s College, Lagos, Otunba
Dele Olapeju, was installed
as the new Asiwaju of Idoani
Kingdom by Oba Olufemi
Olutoye, the Oluwatomiloye
I, recently.
The ceremony, which
took place at the palace of
Oluwatomiloye I, attracted
dignitaries from all walks of
life.
Otunba Olapeju, a retired
principal and director in
the Federal Ministry of
Education, was installed
as the new Asiwaju of the
kingdom after painstaking
consultations and thorough
appraisal of his achievements
and contributions to the
development of the kingdom
and Nigeria in general.
Conferring the title on
him, Oba Olutoye, a retired
Major-General, who was
overwhelmed by the crowd
that witnessed the event, said
the turn up of people is a great
testimony and acceptance of
Olapeju as the new Asiwaju of
Idoani Kingdom.
According to the Oba, many
Idoanis are not interested
in taking titles because
of negative perceptions,
disclosing that he had vowed
not to do anything that would
run contrary to the will of God
while holding the Obaship
position.
“As you are aware, prior to
my ascension to the throne
three years ago, there were
lots of vacancies in the
traditional and honourary
chieftaincy titles. A lot of our
citizens were either skeptical
of what it takes to be a chief or
scared of the ominous façade
perceived to be associated
with the assumption of office
or otherwise.
“I make bold to say that the
ceremony that has just taken
place inside the palace was
devoid of any fetish practice.
Since I assumed office, I
have maintained a regime
of chieftaincy installations
that is holy and acceptable to
God, my Creator; and I have
sworn to sustain the purity
and spiritual cleanliness of the
process,” he said.
Oba Olutoye traced the
major challenges of the town’s
development to leadership,
even when Idoani has
produced many personalities
in various positions across the
country and the globe.
According to him, despite
the avalanche of manpower
in the town, its development
is still very low, given that
he has looked cursorily for a
round peg in a round hole to
lead the town’s development
and found such in the person
of the new Asiwaju.
“Apart from his wide
experience in public service, he
has demonstrated exemplary
leadership, patriotism and
unquenchable passion for
the development of his birth
place. Today, indeed, marks
the beginning of a new phase.
“I am fully persuaded that
this investiture will bring
good things to Idoani now
and in the nearest future.
I therefore congratulate
him and his family on this
worthy appointment. I am
willing to support him and
his entire team towards the
achievement of the ultimate
goal of developing our town,”
he stated.
In his welcome speech, the
Secretary of Alani-in-Council,
High Chief Olugbenga
Ajannah, said the turn up
of personalities was an
indication that the choice of
Dele Olapeju as the Asiwaju of
Idoani Kingdom was rightly
made.
According to him, the
installation is historic because
it was a day set aside for the
installation of one of the
illustrious sons of the town
who has made the kingdom
proud and has done much for
its development.
“The nomenclature, Asiwaju
has a different meaning and
appeal when it is rendered in
the native language. However,
the near equivalent to it in
English is ‘Front Runner’ and
in Latin it is Primus Interpares,
meaning ‘First among equals.’
“In the history of Idoani, our
first son who was installed
Asiwaju was the late Timothy
Oguntuase Akinbode, who
was honoured with the title
by our late Oba Aderemi
Atewogboye II, the Atobatele
of Idoani.
“Since the coronation of our
present Oba, there has been an
unprecedented increase in the to God be the Glory,” Ajannah
said.
In his acceptance speech,
Otunba Olapeju gave thanks to
God for the installation as the
Asiwaju of Idoani, saying he has
been faithful to him.
“I am proud to be a true son of
Idoani. I am proud to belong to a
town whose unity is in diversity.
“My installation today is a
historic turning of the sod of the
commencement of my trimester.
It is a call to service and service
I will give. The title itself poses
a great challenge but gives a
disposition in service delivery. I
do not believe in piling up titles,
but in rendering service and if
in doing so the nomenclature of
front running is ascribed, so be it!
I believe this is a divine agenda
for a purposeful and visionary
leadership. I want to appreciate
our monarch, Oba Olufemi
Olutoye, for finding me worthy
of such honour. I publicly pledge
that I will be true to the call to
service,” he said.
Olapeju said he is happy to
move down to his home town
after retirement from the federal
civil service, a situation which
he described as a bold step.
“My call was to move home
and make a difference in the
lives of the citizenry. I have
had many persuasions to
delve into partisan politics. My
pedigree right from my days
in the University of Ife where I
graduated and was honoured
with the rare privilege of life
membership would have
betrayed my interest to join
partisan politics; and this is why I
am publicly declaring my interest
in politics, and it is expressed
in the fact that henceforth,
I have enrolled myself as a
permanent member of Idoani
Development Party of Nigeria,
IDPN, with headquarters in
Idoani, Ondo State. This party
has an irrevocable alliance with
another party of equal vision
and mission, which is Irekari
Development Party of Nigeria,
IRDPN,” he added.
According to him, his party
will promote, project and protect
the interests of the land and
from where he will continue to
form alliances with like minds,
philanthropists and captains
of industries towards the
development and achievement
of this laudable vision.
