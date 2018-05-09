Ex-Naval officer charged with wife assault — Nigeria Today

Ex-Naval officer charged with wife assault

A retired naval officer, Olufemi Ibitoye, who allegedly assaulted his estranged wife, Mrs Olumide, on Wednesday docked before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Ibitoye, who has been separated from his wife for over a year, was arraigned on a two-count charge of assault and unlawful possession of firearms before Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku.

Prosecuting counsel Dr Jide Martins alleged that the defendant committed the offences between June 30 and July, 21, 2017, about 1:55pm, at No. 28A, Adeyemi Lawson St., Ikoyi, Lagos.

He said Ibitoye threw a six-inch block at his wife. The court also heard that Ibitoye was found in unlawful possession of a 9mm Browning Pistol with 107 live ammunitions.

According to Martins, the offences contravened Section 27 ( 1 ) ( a ) of the Firearms Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria ( LFN ), 2010 and Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Ibitoye pleaded not guilty. His counsel, Mr. M. J. Onigbanjo ( SAN ), urged the court to grant him bail on self-recognisance or on liberal terms.

Onigbanjo said: “This is a matter arising from a breakdown of a marriage. The defendant and the victim have lived apart for over a year and he has demonstrated that he will not interfere with the investigations by submitting himself to the police whenever needed.

“The defendant is a former naval officer with the intelligence unit; that explains why he was in possession of ammunition. I urge the court to grant bail to the accused on liberal terms.”

Although Martins did not oppose the application, he prayed the court to order the defendant to cease any contact – direct or indirect – with the victim, as part of his bail terms.

He added: “The victim is the defendant’s wife and we at the domestic violence unit want the safety of the woman.” In a Bench Ruling, Chief Magistrate Botoku granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in the like sum.

She ordered Ibitoye to not have any contact with the complainant and adjourned till May 30 for trial.

