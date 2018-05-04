Ex-Seahawk Jeremy Lane gets suspended sentence in DUI case - seattlepi.com — Nigeria Today

Ex-Seahawk Jeremy Lane gets suspended sentence in DUI case – seattlepi.com
Ex-Seahawk Jeremy Lane gets suspended sentence in DUI case
Former Seattle Seahakws cornerback Jeremy Lane was sentenced to 364 suspended days in jail Friday afternoon from a January DUI case in which a state trooper pulled him over on Interstate 90. Lane, 27, pleaded guilty in March to reckless driving and …
