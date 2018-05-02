Ex-workers of GPHA blame Mahama for unpaid benefits since 2002 - Myjoyonline.com — Nigeria Today

Ex-workers of GPHA blame Mahama for unpaid benefits since 2002 – Myjoyonline.com
Ex-workers of GPHA blame Mahama for unpaid benefits since 2002
The over 3,000 ex-workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) whose full benefits have remained unpaid since their retrenchment in 2002 have stated that government was insensitive to their plight. “Unlike President Mills who stood by us in …
