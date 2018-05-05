Ex…banker jailed 7yrs for diverting N700m depositors funds — Nigeria Today

Ex…banker jailed 7yrs for diverting N700m depositors funds

Embattled Nsa Ayi, a former

relationship officer, Coronation

Merchant Bank, was yesterday

sentenced to seven years imprisonment

for diverting clients N700 million

meant for Federal Government bonds,

treasury bills and fixed deposits.

He was sentenced yesterday by

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos

State High Court, Ikeja, Lagos.

The convict, who was arraigned by

the Economic and Financial Crimes

Commission on February 26, 2018,

on an 11-count charge, was accused

of altering instructions and falsifying

signatures of customers to transfer

money into various accounts outside

the bank.

The money was allegedly transferred

in tranches into his Guaranty Trust

Bank account No. 0001600855 as

well as his Zenith Bank account No.

1002771899.

Delivering her judgment yesterday,

the judge sentenced him to seven years

imprisonment on each count of the

charge.

The sentences are to run concurrently

from the day of arrest.

The Judge further held that all

properties traced to the defendant be

confiscated till it amounts to the sum of

N700million and should be restituted

to the plaintiff, Coronation Merchant

Bank.

One of the counts reads: “That

you, Nsa Ayi, on or about 4th day of

February, 2015, being an employee of

Coronation Merchant Bank, in Lagos

within the Lagos Judicial Division with

intent to defraud, falsified account

No. 1990000158 belonging to African

Alliance Insurance Plc in possession

of your employer by debiting the said

account to the tune of N172, 076,

712.33, using an instruction which you

purported to have been issued by the

said African Alliance Insurance Plc.”

Count two read: “That you, Nsa

Ayi, on or about 13th day of January,

2014, being an employee of Coronation

Merchant Bank, in Lagos within the

Lagos Judicial Division with intent

to defraud, falsified account No.

2990001176 belonging to Ogunjemiyo

E. Mascot in possession of your

employer by debiting the said account

to the tune of N4, 277, 000.00, using

an instruction which you purported

to have been issued by Ogunjemiyo E.

Mascot.”

When the 11-count charge was read

to him, he pleaded not guilty, thereby

setting the stage for his full trial.

Counsel to the defendant, Robert

Clarke, SAN, had pleaded with the

court to grant the defendant bail on the

grounds that he needed to take his son

abroad for surgery.

However, the prosecution opposed

the bail, saying that “he is a flightrisk

who had plans to relocate with

his entire family to the United States

of America last year, if not for the

timely response in arresting him by the

EFCC.”

The prosecution further said that

there was no document showing that

the defendant’s son was critically ill

to warrant his being flown abroad for

treatment.

The judge, while denying him bail,

said that if the defendant’s son was

truly ill and needed medical treatment

abroad, he should not be pleading with

the court to allow him travel out with

his entire family only to treat his son.

The judge therefore, remanded the

defendant in Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos.

During the proceedings on March 6,

2018, the defendant changed his plea

from ‘not guilty’ to ‘guilty’.

In view of this, the prosecution

reviewed the facts of the case and

tendered documents that were

admitted in evidence.

The judge subsequently convicted

Ayi on all the charges and deferred

sentencing till yesterday.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

