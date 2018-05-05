Ex…banker jailed 7yrs for diverting N700m depositors funds — Nigeria Today

Ex…banker jailed 7yrs for diverting N700m depositors funds
Embattled Nsa Ayi, a former
relationship officer, Coronation
Merchant Bank, was yesterday
sentenced to seven years imprisonment
for diverting clients N700 million
meant for Federal Government bonds,
treasury bills and fixed deposits.
He was sentenced yesterday by
Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos
State High Court, Ikeja, Lagos.
The convict, who was arraigned by
the Economic and Financial Crimes
Commission on February 26, 2018,
on an 11-count charge, was accused
of altering instructions and falsifying
signatures of customers to transfer
money into various accounts outside
the bank.
The money was allegedly transferred
in tranches into his Guaranty Trust
Bank account No. 0001600855 as
well as his Zenith Bank account No.
1002771899.
Delivering her judgment yesterday,
the judge sentenced him to seven years
imprisonment on each count of the
charge.
The sentences are to run concurrently
from the day of arrest.
The Judge further held that all
properties traced to the defendant be
confiscated till it amounts to the sum of
N700million and should be restituted
to the plaintiff, Coronation Merchant
Bank.
One of the counts reads: “That
you, Nsa Ayi, on or about 4th day of
February, 2015, being an employee of
Coronation Merchant Bank, in Lagos
within the Lagos Judicial Division with
intent to defraud, falsified account
No. 1990000158 belonging to African
Alliance Insurance Plc in possession
of your employer by debiting the said
account to the tune of N172, 076,
712.33, using an instruction which you
purported to have been issued by the
said African Alliance Insurance Plc.”
Count two read: “That you, Nsa
Ayi, on or about 13th day of January,
2014, being an employee of Coronation
Merchant Bank, in Lagos within the
Lagos Judicial Division with intent
to defraud, falsified account No.
2990001176 belonging to Ogunjemiyo
E. Mascot in possession of your
employer by debiting the said account
to the tune of N4, 277, 000.00, using
an instruction which you purported
to have been issued by Ogunjemiyo E.
Mascot.”
When the 11-count charge was read
to him, he pleaded not guilty, thereby
setting the stage for his full trial.
Counsel to the defendant, Robert
Clarke, SAN, had pleaded with the
court to grant the defendant bail on the
grounds that he needed to take his son
abroad for surgery.
However, the prosecution opposed
the bail, saying that “he is a flightrisk
who had plans to relocate with
his entire family to the United States
of America last year, if not for the
timely response in arresting him by the
EFCC.”
The prosecution further said that
there was no document showing that
the defendant’s son was critically ill
to warrant his being flown abroad for
treatment.
The judge, while denying him bail,
said that if the defendant’s son was
truly ill and needed medical treatment
abroad, he should not be pleading with
the court to allow him travel out with
his entire family only to treat his son.
The judge therefore, remanded the
defendant in Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos.
During the proceedings on March 6,
2018, the defendant changed his plea
from ‘not guilty’ to ‘guilty’.
In view of this, the prosecution
reviewed the facts of the case and
tendered documents that were
admitted in evidence.
The judge subsequently convicted
Ayi on all the charges and deferred
sentencing till yesterday.
