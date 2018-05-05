Excitement As Actors Guild Rebrands — Nigeria Today

Excitement As Actors Guild Rebrands

By Tosin Clegg

History was made on Friday, April 20 when the Emeka Ejezie Rollas led Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) again proved that it meant business in making the motion picture industry the envy of other guilds in the entertainment industry.

Held at the prestigious Sheraton hotels and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, the epoch-making event which was the rebranding of the guild and supported by Universal Insurance Plc witnessed the introduction of the new AGN general insurance product, unveiling of the new AGN logo, showcasing of the new identification card, unveiling of the new AGN mobile App with payment gateway/website and its interactivity. It also introduced a unified AGN devoid of rancour to the general public.

Rollas pointed out that the AGN which has a membership of 150,000 practitioners in 32 States including the FCT makes the body which is a proud affiliate of Federation of International Actors (FIA) the largest association of professional interest in the Nigerian culture sector.

There was a performance by top comic act, Klint Da Drunk as well as presentation of the new I.D Cards and Insurance certificate to some movie practitioners.

Present at the mega flag-off event were chairmen of the guild state chapters, representative of DSTV, Mr. Ben Chiadika as well as top actors such as Prince Ifeanyi Dike, Benedict Johnson, Chief Remi Ohanjianya, Gloria Mba, Tarri West, Chinwe Owoh, Ifeoma Okeke, Ijeoma Imoh, Don Pedro-Agambi, John Okafor, Benedict Johnson, Browny Igboekwue, Uche Osotule, Ngozi Nwosu, Ronnie Dikko, Tony Akposheri, Emmanuel Oguguo, Frank Dallas, Austino Milado, among many others.

