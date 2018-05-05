Exciting Thrills at Nigerian Breweries Uncage — Nigeria Today

Exciting Thrills at Nigerian Breweries Uncage

By Vanessa Obioha

Barely a year it introduced Stella Lager Beer to the Nigerian market, Nigerian Breweries added a new premium brand to its ever-growing portfolio. In its unusual fashion, the company entertained guests at the launch of its latest product, Tiger Lager Beer which held at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos. Tiger berthed in Malayan brewery in the territory now known as Singapore 86 years ago. it is now acclaimed as the World’s No. 1 International Premium Asian Beer. Tiger is made through a precise brewing process using the finest quality ingredients from around the world. The result is an intensely refreshing, full-bodied taste of one of the world’s leading contemporary beer brands that has won over 40 international awards and accolades. Today, the beer is arguably the world’s fastest growing premium brand, growing by 24% year on year (2015), and currently marketed in over 60 countries, including UK, US, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Australia and now Nigeria.

Creating a jungle type of experience, the leading brewery company in Nigeria unveiled the beer to a motley audience. From the stage to the array of activities lined up, the three-day event was characterized by music, dance and sporting activities. Energetic dancers dressed like hunters in a striking tiger skin costume waltzed into the stage with their spears and shields. Their performance set the ball rolling as they performed a fierce and spirited tiger dance.

Music artistes like Wande Coal were also on ground to thrill the audience with their songs. Nollywood celebrities and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate T-Boss were among those who climbed the 70 ft wall. They had earlier talked about their fear of heights which symbolically represents other crippling true life stories of fear, limitations and doubt on social media as part of lead up to the official launch.

A major feature of the campaign which is tagged ‘Uncage’ was the virtual jungle called ‘The Tiger Den’. Here, participants go through a jungle like experience of simulating an encounter with a ferocious tiger complemented with thrilling music, sound effects and life-like scenery.

Speaking at the launch event, Franco Maria Maggi, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries disclosed that the company had been working on the brand for 18 months and were proud to launch it in Nigeria where the company’s dominance is staggering.

“We have a goal to inspire the courage to act on your true passion and realize your true potential, Tiger believes every man has a tiger inside. Our street-smart upbringing has forged our character and entrepreneurial spirit that still runs in our veins. Tiger is the most dynamic, edgy and social premium beer!”

The post Exciting Thrills at Nigerian Breweries Uncage appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

