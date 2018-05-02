Experimental contact lenses could have you shooting lasers from your eyes — Nigeria Today

Experimental contact lenses could have you shooting lasers from your eyes
Researchers at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland are developing ultrathin contact lenses capable of firing laser beams. Here’s why the tech has the potential to be incredibly useful.
The post Experimental contact lenses could have you shooting lasers from your eyes appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!