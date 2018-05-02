Experimental contact lenses could have you shooting lasers from your eyes — Nigeria Today

Experimental contact lenses could have you shooting lasers from your eyes

Researchers at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland are developing ultrathin contact lenses capable of firing laser beams. Here’s why the tech has the potential to be incredibly useful.

The post Experimental contact lenses could have you shooting lasers from your eyes appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

