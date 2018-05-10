Experts challenge media practitioners on fake news — Nigeria Today

Experts challenge media practitioners on fake news

By Providence Emmanuel

lagos—Experts in public relations, academics and the media have challenged media practitioners on the implication of fake news coming from those they described as privileged charlatans operating in the space.

The experts, among who are: former Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr Austin Tam-George; Editor of Africa Check, Mr. David Ajikobi; President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, Mr. Dotun Oladipo, with the Publisher of Business Day newspaper, Mr. Frank Aigbogun as the moderator, spoke at a discussion panel at the 2018 edition of the Annual Gold Medal Lecture of the Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria, PRCAN, with the theme: “Communicating effectively in the era of Fake News, Alternative Facts and Post-Truth,” in Lagos.

The Guest Lecturer and pioneer, Dean of School of Media and Communications, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos, Prof. Emevwo Biakolo, described fake news as fabricated news, saying it consisted of a made-up story with no factual basis, describing it as a kind of yellow journalism or propaganda.

