Experts identify renewable energy as solution to power challenge — Nigeria Today

Experts identify renewable energy as solution to power challenge



Renewable energy has been identified as solution to the power challenge bedeviling the country. This was the submission at a media briefing to officially unveil TellcoEurope Nigeria, as well as inaugurate solar power solutions for Micro/Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in off-grid Nigeria. The power solution is a Swiss technology that aims to ‘electrify the country without stress’.

According to the experts, the solution is capable of salvaging the challenge posed by poor power supply in the country, especially the MSMEs. Managing Director, TellcoEurope Nigeria, Dr. Victor Fodeke, said the firm is unveiling a new strategic roadmap for up-scaling the power sector.

Fodeke added that the country is set to have solution to climate change, stating that renewable energy is the answer.Through the partnership between TellCo Europe and Nigeria, the MSMEs, which experts say is the engine room of economic transformation and development will transcend beyond the current 30 per cent scenario, through a well-tested off-grid solution for small shops owners, salon operators, fashion designers, and others.

The Chairman, Tellco Europe- Nigeria, Prof. Wale Omole, said the initiative is programmed to unlock a yet to be seen scale of massive powering of the sector in a most efficient, affordable (pocket-friendly) and sustainable manner.

According to him, the programme comes with the co-benefits of socio-economic and demonstrable livelihood benefits for the climate, homes, farms, healthcare facilities, communities, businesses and will also impact enormous market opportunity in sub-Saharan Africa and across the continental Africa with over 600 million people in countries with smaller demand and/or less-robust economies.

Tellco Europe Nigeria is proud to be associated with these noble objectives of the government of Nigeria and shall fully partner with relevant institutions for massive growth and economic transformation of Nigeria by providing our small and medium scale industries with low-cost, reliable and abundant clean affordable (pocket-friendly) and very efficient energy technology systems, that will rapidly translate into critical advantage in global competitiveness, mitigation of greenhouse gases and make Nigeria great.

“It is hereby further commendable to note that Federal Government of Nigeria has put in place the enabling environment for ease in doing business, through policies and creation institutions for off-grid powering systems in Nigeria”, he said.

The conference with the theme; ‘Climate Opportunities and Green Entrepreneurship’ holds today at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos and will empower MSMEs energy needs by mobilising all available resources and actors, specifically funding from the private sector, international development partners. This, Prof. Omole said explains the presence of some high level private sector individuals amongst the team of TellCo Europe for the unveiling ceremony.

“We are also encouraged to note that the European Union has taken up this challenge in a systematic and coherent manner.“Furthermore, is the cooperation of EU with her international partners, which has cascaded into the development of a multi-level approach in tackling the challenges of energy poverty. The foregoing forms the rationale for our strategic partnering with TellCo Europe and the formation of TellCo Europe-Nigeria. Power is a critical component of the nation’s infrastructure and renewable energy is an inextricable growing pathway of the future supply mix now disparagingly needed for Nigeria, without which future sustainable economic growth and development will be a mirage,” he stated.The Co-founder, TellCoSOL Switzerland, Dr. Omar Fisher listed; the objectives of programmme to include, ending energy poverty in Nigeria; job creation, technology transfer, empowerment of local communities, creating the sense of leadership in the off-grid sector, and energy efficiency to reduce carbon emissions.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

