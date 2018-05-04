 Ezekwesili Sends Clarion Call To Nigerians On Bad Governance — Nigeria Today
Ezekwesili Sends Clarion Call To Nigerians On Bad Governance

Former Education Minister, Obiageli Ezekwesili has urged Nigerians to unite irrespective of their differences to uproot bad governance in the nation. She made this known at the launch of her Red Card Movement in the North Central geo-political zone of the country in Jos, Plateau State on Thursday. She said,“Citizens have the right to elect […]

